PINK SALT UNVEILS FIRE-COOKED CULINARY ARTISTRY BY CHEF VICTOR AT JW MARRIOTT MUSCAT

MUSCAT, OMAN, OMAN, February 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The grand opening of Pink Salt at JW Marriott Hotel Muscat marks a new pinnacle in Muscat's dining scene. This establishment redefines sophistication in casual dining, providing a haven where fire-cooking art meets relaxed elegance. Ideal for social occasions and intimate gatherings, Pink Salt is poised to become the go-to destination for gourmands and casual diners alike.Pink Salt SpecialtiesGuests at Pink Salt are treated to an atmospheric setting complemented by a menu that celebrates the primal essence of fire-cooked cuisine. With a spotlight on fresh seafood and an array of cooking techniques, Pink Salt ensures a culinary adventure rich in flavors. The restaurant's signature dry-aged steaks underscore a dedication to culinary excellence, catering to the refined palates of discerning guests.Chef Victor Leme de OliveiraThe gastronomic allure of Pink Salt is further enhanced by the expertise of Chef Victor Leme de Oliveira, the Chef De Cuisine at JW Marriott Hotel Muscat. With over a decade of experience in the world's most prestigious luxury hotels and restaurants, Chef Victor's modern take on Brazilian cuisine, especially his barbecue grill heritage, is evident in dishes such as the Picanha Steak served with Traditional Chimichurri Sauce, a signature plate available at Pink Salt.Culinary DelightsPink Salt invites patrons to indulge in the refined creations of Chef Victor and his team. The restaurant promises an encounter with culinary finesse set against the backdrop of an elegantly appointed dining space. Guests anticipating the unparalleled taste of perfectly aged steak or those looking for an indelible dining occasion will find Pink Salt an unmatched gastronomic sanctuary.For reservations and more information, please visit

