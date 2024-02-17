Cathay Cargo Terminal : HK's First To Provide End-To-End Digital Import Process

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Hong Kong : Cathay Cargo Terminal continues to enhance the service it provides to customers with the

launch of Electronic Shipment Release Forms (eSRF), making it the first Hong Kong cargo terminal operator to provide end-to-end digitalised import collection. This new eSRF feature forms an integral part of the Import Air Cargo Collection Digitalisation Module of Airport Authority Hong Kong's (AAHK) HKIA Cargo Data Platform.

The eSRF functionality speeds up the entire import collection process, providing improved efficiency and enabling freight forwarders to plan their work schedule with more flexibility. Additionally, eSRFs are more secure than paper/manual identification verification, provide more visibility for customers and eliminate paper Shipment Release Forms (SRF), reducing archiving storage for freight agents and contributing to a more sustainable future.

On the development, Mark Watts, Chief Operating Officer, Cathay Cargo Terminal, said, "The introduction of eSRF is a real game changer - akin to the introduction of e-tickets in passenger aviation. We are proud to have worked hand-in-hand with the AAHK to make this a reality. Our customers are increasingly looking to leverage digitalisation to unlock efficiency and transparency, while also looking to work with common standards and true community solutions that enable them to share data quickly across the supply chains with minimal integration. The HKIA Cargo Data Platform serves as an enabler in driving such transformational change for the industry."