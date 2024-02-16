Ukraine's Air Defenses Destroy Kh-59 Missile In Sumy Region Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed a Kh-59 guided missile in the Sumy region.
According to Ukrinform, the National Police reported this on Facebook.
"A Kh-59 guided missile was destroyed in the Sumy region at night," the post said.
As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of February 16, Russian invaders fired three times at the Seredyna-Buda community in the Sumy region with mortars and MLRS.
Photo credit: AFU JFC
