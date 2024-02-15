Redwood Scientific (OTC: RSCI) Teams Up With Jeeva Clinical Study” Aimed At “Smoking And E-Cigarette Cessation

(MENAFN- GetNews) The pharmaceutical industry stands out as a hub of innovation, attracting investors seeking standout companies. Redwood Scientific Technologies Inc. (OTC: RSCI), headquartered in New York, has been pioneering groundbreaking work in this sector. On February 6, 2023, the company unveiled a significant development: an agreement with Jeeva Clinical Trials.



Under the terms of the agreement, the two firms would work together on initiating a clinical efficacy examination of Redwood Scientific Technologies' TBX-Free oral strip offerings designed to aid in quitting smoking and e-cigarette usage. Furthermore, it was highlighted that Redwood had enlisted the expertise of George Mason University, a leading academic institution in the United States, to oversee the effectiveness evaluation of its novel product.



Jason Cardiff, the CEO of the organization, addressed the recent advancements, emphasizing Redwood Scientific Technologies' dedication to crafting safe and efficient solutions to aid countless individuals in breaking free from nicotine dependency. Cardiff expressed confidence that partnering with esteemed institutions would facilitate this goal. He underscored the company's acknowledgment of the burgeoning crisis, affirming management's commitment to expeditiously introducing the product to market.



In this context, it's crucial to recognize nicotine as one of the most addictive substances globally, functioning as both a sedative and a stimulant. According to reports, over 8 million adults in the United States utilize e-cigarettes, with over 28.3 million smoking traditional cigarettes. Even more concerning is the revelation that over 16.5% of high school students engage in tobacco use.







