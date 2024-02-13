SOLARBACK LLC Welcomes To Advisory Board Construction Mogul James Salter

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Boca Raton, Florida- James B. Salter, CCI and CCBM, and Founder of CM&D, joins the Advisory Board of SOLARBACK LLC, an innovative Florida company enabling landlords and investors to generate solar energy and profits by utilizing their empty commercial roof areas; subsequently lowering monthly carrying costs and offering subsidies for roof recovery, replacement and/or repairs.



"Mr. Salter's prestigious construction industry career spans across three decades, four continents and has given rise to premier projects worldwide'," said Joshua Schuster, SOLARBACK Chairman and CEO. "His expertise and international reputation make him a tremendous asset to our advisory board."



Mr. Salter is presently a building and development consultant for numerous redevelopment agencies across the western United States. Through CM&D (Construction Management & Development), Mr. Salter provides exclusive construction and development project management to developers, architects, engineers, and municipalities. He has been involved in all phases of the building process and building types (office, hospitality, residential, industrial) from planning, site acquisition, and pre-design budgeting, through design, procurement, underground construction and utility installation, site work, and field construction.



"Having spent more than 30 years in the construction industry, I strongly appreciate and recognize the social, environmental and financial value SOLARBACK is adding," said James Salter, CCI and CCBM Founder. "I'm proud to join this forward-moving initiative and anticipate rapid expansion."



Further positioning Mr. Salter as a resource to engineers, architects, financial institutions and owners is the value and emphasis he places on teamwork. He was the Project Manager of the Six Tower High Rise Development, Country Club Village, which received The International Public Engineers Grand Award as the Project of the Year.



"Mr. Salter's business acumen and social principles align with our own, and we look forward to bright opportunities ahead," added Schuster.



Mr. Salter's Professional Licensing & Associations:



Assn for Advancement of Cost Engineering (AACE) Association of Construction Inspectors (ACI) American Resort Development Assn. (ARDA) Certified Construction Inspector (CCI) Certified Construction/Project Manager (CCPM)





Company :-TransMedia Group

User :- Adrienne Mazzone

Email :...

Mobile:- 561-908-1683