SKY Airline And Embratur Unite To Promote Brazil

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) SKY Airline joined forces with Embratur, Brazil's tourism promotion agency, to increase international visits to Brazil.



SKY Airline operates as a leading low-cost carrier in Latin America, connecting various destinations across the region.



This partnership promises to amplify SKY's recent growth in Brazil, coinciding with the airline's regional expansion efforts.



It introduces two new routes from Santiago to Belo Horizonte and Brasilia, targeting Brazilian tourists for the winter season.



Last year, SKY flew over 475,000 passengers to Brazil. This year, it aims to surpass 800,000 travelers.



The partnership was celebrated at Galeao International Airport in Rio de Janeiro. The event welcomed passengers with Brazilian cultural festivities.



Officials like Marcelo Freixo, Embratur's President; Celso Sabino, Minister of Tourism; and other dignitaries attended.







Carmen Gloria Serrat from SKY highlighted the deal's significance, mentioning plans to fly to seven Brazilian cities in 2024.



She expects passenger numbers to nearly double this year.



The alliance focuses on enhancing Brazil-Latin America connectivity, promoting Brazilian destinations, and expanding flight services.



Marcelo Freixo emphasized the collaboration's role in boosting Brazil's tourist numbers. He pointed out SKY's key role in Latin America and Brazil's commitment to sustainability.



This partnership marks SKY's effort to bolster tourism in the region, improving connectivity across its extensive network.

Background

In 2023, Brazil's aviation industry faced challenges integrating budget airlines into its domestic market, a trend also observed across Latin America.



The Brazilian government aimed to reduce air travel costs but encountered obstacles due to the country's high operational expenses, especially labor and legal costs.



The National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) highlighted the necessity for more affordable air travel options with a noteworthy 32% surge in average ticket prices from 2019 to mid-2023.



In the broader Latin American context, the situation mirrored Brazil's. Initially, the region had limited budget carriers, mainly in Mexico and Brazil.



However, recent developments have seen new airlines emerge, driven by economic improvements, supportive government policies, and investor confidence.

MENAFN13022024007421016031ID1107846177