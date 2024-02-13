Mahesh Bhatt On Theatrical Adaptation Of 'Janam': Same Emotions Still Exist

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, who is set to revisit his 1985 telefilm 'Janam' with a theatrical adaptation, shared that the same feelings and emotions still exist, saying the story is relevant in today's time.

'Janam' was a groundbreaking film for its time, not only for its raw portrayal of a sensitive topic but also for its creator's willingness to share his own experiences.

The film, which starred Kumar Gaurav and Shernaz Patel, received critical acclaim and was even included in the Panorama section of the 1986 International Film Festival of India.

The film, a semi-autobiographical exploration of an illegitimate son's struggle for recognition from his father, will be brought back to life on stage with Bhatt's protege Imran Zahid playing the lead role.

Bhatt, who has previously adapted his films 'Arth', 'Daddy', and 'Hamari Adhuri Kahani' for the stage with Zahid in the lead, sees this as an opportunity to revive the story for a new generation.

"What I have made and is now in the public sphere is not mine anymore," shared Mahesh.

He added: "The same feelings and emotions still exist, and the story of a person fighting against societal norms and creating his own destiny remains relevant."

Meanwhile, Imran has earlier acted in Bhatt's 'The Last Salute'.

