Chance Of Hail In Qatar: Meteorology Department

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha: On its latest weather forecast, Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) warned that some parts of Qatar is at risk of hail.

"❗️Thundery rain observed in most areas associated with strong wind and chance of hail [in] #Qatar," stated QMD on its social media handles.

QMD added that "thundery rain continues to be observed in different areas of the country, including the city of Doha, accompanied by sudden activity of winds."

On Sunday, February 11, many areas in Qatar witnessed strong wind with light to moderate rainfall. However, Kahramaa earlier announced that several areas in the country are facing electricity service interruptions due to continuous heavy rain.

Service interruption in some parts of Qatar due to rain: Kahramaa

Read Also

QMD urged all citizens and residents to be extra careful during this weather condition.