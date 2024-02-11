Ministry Of Labour To Organise Myriad Of Sports Events At Museum Of Islamic Art Park

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Labour (MoL) will arrange a series of sports events on Tuesday at the Museum of Islamic Art Park to celebrate National Sport Day.

This initiative is a part of its ongoing engagement with the national workforce, entrepreneurs, employees, and the general public. The event lineup features a range of sports activities, encompassing children's obstacle courses, sack races for kids, soccer, volleyball, pool, badminton, kids' tug of war, horseback riding, giant bowling, snakes and ladders, tennis, along with exclusive events for children.

The Ministry invites the national workforce in the private sector, business owners, workers, employees, their families and the public to participate in the sporting events and activities organiSed by the Ministry of Labour on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, starting at 8am.

The ministry's commitment to the National Sport Day and the yearly organisation of this event stems from recognising the vital role of sports in fostering a healthy community capable of contributing to the country's holistic development, aligning with the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.

The Ministry highlighted its significant focus on promoting sports within workplaces and workers' housing areas, along with its ongoing initiatives to increase awareness is done in collaboration with the joint Labour committees, emphasizing the importance of engaging in sports activities due to their direct positive effect on societal health.