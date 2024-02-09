Al Dabih Star: Cold Winds To Persist In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
Doha: Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) announced that tonight, February 9, will mark the first night of the Saad al Dabih star (Beta Capricorni), a binary star belonging to the Capricornus constellation.
The star is projected to rise from February 10, and will last a total of 13 days.
The term“Dabih” was given to the star due it being known in the old days as the star which brought about extreme cold that would cause cattle deaths.
During the period of the Saad al Dabih star, blowing cold winds persist. Occasionally, there will be a relative rise in temperatures making the weather warm sometimes, particularly when one is exposed to sunlight.
