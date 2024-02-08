E-Commerce Market Share, Size, Trends, Segments And Forecast By 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ E-Commerce Market Report by Type (Home Appliances, Apparel, Footwear and Accessories, Books, Cosmetics, Groceries, and Others), Transaction (Business-to-Consumer, Business-to-Business, Consumer-to-Consumer, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 “. The global e-commerce market size reached US$ 21.1 Trillion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 183.8 Trillion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 27.16% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Global E-Commerce Industry:

Increasing Convenience and Accessibility:

One of the primary drivers of the market is the unparalleled convenience and accessibility it offers to consumers. With e-commerce platforms, shoppers can browse, compare, and purchase products or services from the comfort of their homes or on-the-go through mobile devices. This convenience factor extends to 24/7 availability, allowing customers to shop at their preferred time, eliminating the constraints of physical store hours. Furthermore, the global reach of e-commerce enables consumers to access a vast array of products from around the world, expanding their choices beyond what local brick-and-mortar stores can offer. The ability to shop conveniently and accessibly has become a cornerstone of modern consumer behavior, propelling the e-commerce market's growth.

Competitive Pricing:

Price competitiveness is another critical factor driving the market. Online retailers frequently offer competitive pricing and discounts, making it an attractive option for price-conscious consumers. The ability to compare prices across different e-commerce websites empowers shoppers to find the best deals and discounts available, encouraging them to make purchases online. Additionally, e-commerce platforms often run special promotions, seasonal sales, and loyalty programs that further incentivize consumers to shop online. These competitive pricing strategies and attract budget-conscious shoppers but also create a sense of value and savings, contributing significantly to the ongoing growth of the e-commerce market.

Secure Payment Options:

Efficient and secure online payment methods play a pivotal role in streamlining the checkout process and minimizing friction for online shoppers. These payment solutions place a strong emphasis on security, expedite transaction processing, offer flexible payment terms, and elevate the overall shopping experience. Consequently, they bolster consumer confidence and satisfaction during online shopping, delivering tangible benefits to e-commerce enterprises in the form of lower cart abandonment rates and heightened customer loyalty. Take digital wallets as an example; they furnish a reliable means to safeguard payment data. Users can seamlessly link their credit cards or bank accounts to a digital wallet, alleviating the need to repeatedly input sensitive financial details for every transaction. This fortifies security and also diminishes the exposure of confidential financial information when conducting online purchases.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global E-Commerce Industry:



Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Amazon.com Inc.

Apple Inc.

B2W Companhia Digital (Lojas Americanas S/A)

Ebay Inc.

Groupon Inc.

Rakuten Group, Inc.

Walmart Inc. Zalando SE

For an in-depth analysis, you can refer sample copy of the report:

E-Commerce Market Report Segmentation:

By Type:



Home Appliances

Apparel, Footwear and Accessories

Books

Cosmetics

Groceries Others

Home appliances represented the largest segment as contemporary households rely on an array of appliances, ranging from intelligent refrigerators and sophisticated washing machines to smart speakers.

By Transaction:



Business-to-Consumer

Business-to-Business

Consumer-to-Consumer Others

Business-to-business accounted for the largest market share as it includes bulk orders and standardized products, streamlining the buying process and reducing operational costs for businesses.

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

E-Commerce Market Trends:

The e-commerce market continues to witness a surge in mobile shopping. With the proliferation of smartphones and improved mobile app experiences, consumers increasingly prefer shopping on their mobile devices, leading to the optimization of E-Commerce websites and apps for mobile users. Besides, retailers are embracing omnichannel strategies, seamlessly integrating online and offline shopping experiences. This trend allows consumers to shop across various channels, including websites, mobile apps, social media, and physical stores, creating a unified shopping journey.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the companys expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: --

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 |United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163