5 US Marines go missing following helicopter crash in California mountains

(MENAFN) Five US Marines are currently missing following the crash of their helicopter in the snow-covered mountains of California. The CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter was discovered approximately 45 miles (72km) from its intended destination after it was “reported overdue.” The status of the five Marines aboard the aircraft remains uncertain.



The Marines were engaged in a training flight en route to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, located near San Diego, early on Wednesday. The flight originated from Las Vegas and was bound for Miramar. The individuals involved are members of Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361, which is part of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.



Fire crews received notification of the missing aircraft at 02:20 local time on Wednesday (10:20 GMT). Subsequently, crews were deployed to an area close to Lake Morena, California, before ultimately discovering the aircraft several hours later in Pine Valley within the Cuyamaca Mountains.



Rescuers were "using ground and aviation assets to locate the aircrew in co-ordination with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department and multiple federal, state and local agencies", the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing stated in a declaration.



Search efforts have faced significant challenges due to heavy snow and wintry conditions in the area, according to officials. The incident occurred following a winter storm that brought heavy rain and substantial snowfall to mountainous regions.



The CH-53E Super Stallion, introduced to active service in 1981, is a vital component of Marine Corps aviation and primarily operates in a transport capacity, with a capacity to accommodate up to 37 passengers. Apart from troop transport, the helicopter, also utilized by the US and Japanese navies, can be deployed for combat operations and logistical support.



Despite its utility, the Marine Corps Super Stallion has a checkered safety history, with several notable accidents involving the helicopter in recent years.

