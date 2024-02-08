Anti-Rheumatics Market Share, Size, Trends, Segments And Forecast By 2023-28

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Anti-Rheumatics Market Report by Type (Prescription-based Drugs, Over-the-Counter Drugs), Drug Class (Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatics Drugs (DMARD's), Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAID's), Corticosteroids, Uric Acid Drugs, and Others), Drug Administration (Oral, Parenteral, and Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, E-Commerce), and Region 2023-2028 “, The global anti-rheumatics market size reached US$ 62.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 73.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7% during 2023-2028.



Factors Affecting the Growth of the Anti-Rheumatics Industry:

Increasing Prevalence of Rheumatic Diseases:

At present, the anti-rheumatics Industry is experiencing substantial growth due to the rising prevalence of rheumatic diseases worldwide. Rheumatic conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, and lupus affect millions of individuals globally. With an aging population and changes in lifestyle factors like obesity, the incidence of these diseases is on the rise globally. This growing patient pool catalyzes the demand for anti-rheumatic drugs and therapies. Consequently, pharmaceutical companies are investing heavily in research and development (R&D) to introduce more effective treatments, contributing to market growth.

Advancements in Biotechnology and Drug Development:

The continuous evolution of biotechnology and drug development techniques is another key factor supporting the growth of the anti-rheumatics industry. Innovations in the field have led to the discovery of novel therapeutic targets and the development of biologic drugs. Biologics, such as TNF inhibitors and IL-6 inhibitors, have also shown remarkable efficacy in managing rheumatic diseases, which is accelerating their adoption rates. Additionally, precision medicine approaches are gaining immense traction, allowing for personalized treatment plans tailored to individual patients. This progress fosters competition among pharmaceutical companies, spurring research and innovation and fueling market growth.

Expanding Market Access and Healthcare Infrastructure:

Improving access to healthcare services and ongoing infrastructure development in emerging markets are other major factors contributing significantly to the growth of the anti-rheumatics industry. As economies develop worldwide, healthcare systems are expanding, making treatment options more accessible to a broader population. Governments and regulatory bodies are also taking supportive measures to ensure affordable access to anti-rheumatic drugs. This expanding market reach creates new opportunities for pharmaceutical companies to introduce their products in previously underserved regions, thus driving market growth.

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



AbbVie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

AstraZeneca plc

Biogen Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Celltrion Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Johnson & Johnsons

Pfizer Inc. Sanofi SA

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Type:



Prescription-based Drugs Over-the-Counter Drugs

Prescription-based drugs dominate the market by type, as rheumatic diseases typically require specialized treatment plans tailored to each patient's condition, necessitating the prescription of specific medications by healthcare professionals.

Breakup by Drug Class:



Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatics Drugs (DMARD's)

Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAID's)

Corticosteroids

Uric Acid Drugs Others

Disease modifying anti-rheumatics drugs (DMARDs) hold the largest market share due to their crucial role in managing and modifying the progression of rheumatic diseases, making them a primary choice in treatment strategies.

Breakup by Route of Drug Administration:



Oral

Parenteral Others

Parenteral represents the largest market segment as it allows for precise and rapid delivery of medications, ensuring effective and immediate relief for patients with severe rheumatic conditions.

Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies E-Commerce

Hospital pharmacies are the most prevalent distribution channel because they are the primary sources of prescription-based anti-rheumatic drugs, often integrated with healthcare facilities, providing convenient access for patients and healthcare providers.

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America's dominance in the anti-rheumatics market is attributed to a high prevalence of rheumatic diseases, advanced healthcare infrastructure, robust research and development (R&D) activities, and a well-established pharmaceutical industry in the region.

Global Anti-Rheumatics Market Trends:

The anti-rheumatics market is witnessing several noteworthy trends. Firstly, there is a growing emphasis on personalized medicine, with treatments tailored to individual patients based on genetic and clinical factors. Biologic DMARDs are also gaining prominence owing to their efficacy in managing rheumatic diseases. Additionally, telemedicine and digital health solutions are playing a vital role in remote patient monitoring and enhancing access to care. Furthermore, the industry is experiencing an increase in collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and research institutions, thus fostering innovation and market growth. Besides this, a shift toward biosimilars and the expansion of the market in emerging economies are expected to shape the future of the anti-rheumatics market.

