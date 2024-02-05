Sotetsu Grand Fresa To Open Its First Hotel In Bangkok, Thailand In April 9, 2024

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 February 2024 - Sotetsu Hotel Management Co., Inc. and Hi Metta Karuna Panya Co., Ltd. announces the launch of Sotetsu Grand Fresa Bangkok in April 9, 2024 as their newest hotel located in the bustling city center of Bangkok, Thailand. This milestone marks the third international branch of Sotetsu Grand Fresa and the first-ever Sotetsu Hotel in Thailand. Sotetsu Grand Fresa Bangkok will be an extraordinary addition to the Sotetsu family and ready to welcome guests with unparalleled experience in the heart of Bangkok.





Hotel Lobby



Sotetsu Hotel Management Company Limited (Head Office: Nishi-ku, Yokohama, under President: Takamasa Kato)



Hi Metta Karuna Punya Company Limited (Head Office: Wattana, Bangkok, Thailand Representative Director: Norihisa Hosokawa)



1. Location



Sotetsu Grand Fresa Bangkok is conveniently located within a few minutes from both the BTS Skytrain and the MRT subway stations, the two key transportation lines that runs through Bangkok city. A five-minute stroll will lead guests from the hotel to the Asok BTS Station and the Sukhumvit MRT Station. In terms of airport accessibility, Suvarnabhumi International Airport is approximately 53 minutes away via the Airport Rail Link (ARL) and BTS, while Don Mueang International Airport is approximately 57 minutes away via the SRT Red Line (SRT) and MRT. Enjoy seamless travel without the hassle of traffic jams, as the hotel provides easy access to these key transportation hubs.



2. Nearby attractions



Situated in a prime location with surrounded luxury shopping malls and office buildings, Sotetsu Grand Fresa Bangkok's location is frequented by travelers and office workers. The renowned EmQuartier and EmSphere shopping malls are only one BTS station away, while the iconic Siam Paragon is conveniently four stations away by the BTS.



Moreover, exploring cultural landmarks and historical wonders is effortless from the hotel. A subway journey connects guests seamlessly to the Chao Phraya River, adorned with attractions like the Grand Palace and the three great Buddhist temples-Wat Phra Kaew, Wat Pho, and Wat Arun. Immersed in the vibrant energy of the city's bustling districts and rich cultural heritage, all within easy reach from the hotel's central location.



3. Facilities



Sotetsu Grand Fresa Bangkok offers rooms with many options to enhance guest's stay. The adjoining rooms can comfortably accommodate up to four individuals across two rooms. The rooms with a sofa bed provide flexible arrangements for up to three guests. For extended stays, the Grand Twin Rooms feature a washing machine and a microwave for more convenience and comfort of the longer stay.



As a testament to our commitment to guest well-being, the entire hotel is outfitted with cutting-edge features, including the SOU-BI-SUI water purification system, ensuring a refreshing and health-conscious environment throughout your stay. Elevate your experience with us, where thoughtful amenities and a focus on long-term comfort set us apart.



Sotetsu Grand Fresa Bangkok Overview





1. Address: No. 7 Soi Sukhumvit 25, North Klong-Toei Sub-District,



Wattana District, Bangkok, Thailand 10110

2. Access: Asok BTS Station, Sukhumvit line (five-minute walk)



Sukhumvit MRT Station, MRT Blue Line (five-minute walk)

3. Building Construction:

Reinforced concrete construction, three underground floors, eight above-ground floors, and a roof

4. Total Floor Area:

7,023 m2

5. Number of Rooms:

129 rooms



102 Double Rooms (24.7 m2 and up), 27 Twin Rooms (30.2 m2 and up)

6. Opening Date:

April 9, 2024

7. Rates:

Double room: Starts from 2,669 Thai Baht (about 11,100 Japanese Yen)



Twin room: Starts from 3,337 Thai Baht (about 13,900 Japanese Yen)



※ Both rates include tax and are for one room.



Rates may change depending on the season.

8. Reservations:

Sotetsu Grand Fresa Bangkok website



(



Or SOTETSU HOTELS BOOKING mobile application



1. Company name: Sotetsu Hotel Management Co., Inc.

2. Address:

2-9-14 Kitasaiwai, Nishi-ku, Yokohama-shi, Kanagawa

3. Capital:

100,000,000 yen

4. President:

Takamasa Kato (Concurrently serving as CEO of Sotetsu Hotel Development Co., Inc.)

5. Established:

July 14, 2017

6. Description

of Business:

Operation of lodging-only hotels, partner hotel business, etc.



1. Company name: Hi Metta Karuna Panya Co., Ltd.

2. Address:

No. 7 Soi Sukhumvit 25, North Klong-Toei Sub-District, Wattana District, Bangkok, Thailand 10110

3. Capital:

340,000,000 Thai baht

4. President:

Norihisa Hosokawa

5. Established:

April 28, 2017

6. Description

of Business:

Hotel development and management



I am very honored to be opening the first Sotetsu Hotel in Thailand. As the number of foreign hotels in Bangkok continues to increase, competition will become even more intense. Sotetsu Grand Fresa Bangkok will strive hard daily with our great product and professional team to become recognized not only in Bangkok, but also worldwide, as a lodging-only style hotel. We, Sotetsu Grand Fresa Bangkok are extremely delighted to start welcoming our guests to experience what Sotetsu Grand Fresa Bangkok has to offer.