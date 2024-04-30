IAEA Says Poland Fast-Forwards On Nuclear Project

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) review mission haspraised steps taken in Poland to develop the necessaryinfrastructure for nuclear power, Azernews reports, citing foreignmedia sources .

The review, known as a Phase 2 Integrated Nuclear InfrastructureReview, took place from 15 to 25 April at the request of the PolishGovernment with the aim of checking the country's readiness toinvite bids or negotiate a contract for its first nuclear powerplant.

The review team“identified good practices that would benefitother countries developing nuclear power in the areas ofcontracting approach, strategic approach to funding, earlyauthorisation of technical support organisations to support thenuclear regulator, engagement with the electrical grid operator,stakeholder involvement and industrial involvement”.

Mehmet Ceyhan, technical lead of the IAEA Nuclear InfrastructureDevelopment Section, said:“The Polish Nuclear Power Programme(PNPP) was initiated with clear objectives and is progressingtowards the construction stage in a structured way. We observedstrong and dedicated teams in each of the key organisations thatwill help to achieve the government's objectives for the PNPP.”

To move on from here, Poland must“further review its legal andregulatory framework, and finalise the preparatory work requiredfor the contracting and construction stages”.