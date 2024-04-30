UN Chief Urges Independent Investigation Into Gaza Mass Graves

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, April 30 (KUNA) -- UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres stressed Tuesday the need of opening an independent investigation into reports on mass graves discovered in some parts in Gaza, including al-Shifaa and Al-Nasser medical complexes.

"It is imperative that independent international investigators with forensic expertise are allowed the immediate access to the sites of these mass graves to establish the precise circumstances under which the Palestinians lost their lives and were buried or reburied," Guterres told reporters in remarks at the organization's headquarters.

"For the sake of the people of Gaza, for the sake of the hostages and their families in Israel, and for the sake of the region and the wider world, I strongly encourage the government of Israel and the Hamas leadership to reach now an agreement," he said.

The war destroyed health system in Gaza as the two thirds of hospitals and health centers are out of services, he noted.

He indicated that some hospitals now resemble cemeteries, referring that in Nasser alone over 390 bodies have reportedly been retrieved.

He underlined the necessity of protecting health workers and all civilians as well as respecting human rights.

"I have called consistently for a humanitarian ceasefire, the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, and a massive surge in humanitarian aid. Unfortunately, that has not happened yet," he said.

"Without that, I fear the war, with all its consequences both in Gaza and across the region, will worsen exponentially, he said.

He said that a military attack on Rafah would be an "unbearable escalation" that leads to the killing of thousands more civilians and devastating impacts on Palestinians in Gaza with dangerous repercussions on the occupied West Bank, and across the wider region.

All members of the UN Security Council and several other governments have clearly opposed such an operation and urged all those with influence over Israel to do everything in their power to prevent it, Guterres said.

The lack of security is a major obstacle to distribute aid across Gaza, he said, noting that humanitarian convoys, facilities and workers, and needy people must not be targets.

"We welcome aid delivery by air and sea, but there is no alternative to the massive use of land routes. I again call on the Israeli authorities to allow and facilitate safe, rapid and unimpeded access for humanitarian aid and humanitarian workers, including UNRWA, throughout Gaza," he added.

"We recognize the irreplaceable and indispensable work of UNRWA to support millions of people in Gaza, the occupied West Bank including East Jerusalem, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon," he said.

"Some Member States are giving to UNRWA for the first time and the generosity of private donors around the world is also heartening and unprecedented. But we still have a funding gap," the UN chief said.

"The United Nations is totally committed to supporting a pathway to peace, based on an end to the occupation and the establishment of a fully independent, democratic, viable, contiguous and sovereign Palestinian State, with Gaza as an integral part," he said.

He stressed that a two-state solution, and contributions to is, is the only sustainable path for peace and security.

"More than 1.2 million people are now seeking shelter in Rafah governorate, most of them fleeing the Israeli bombardment that has reportedly killed over 34,000 people. They have very little to eat, hardly any access to medical care, little shelter and nowhere safe to go," he said.

Since October 7, the Israeli occupation has been targeting hospitals in Gaza. (end)

mmj







