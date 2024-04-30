China Criticizes Japan's Plans To Control Semiconductor Sales

(MENAFN- AzerNews) China believes that Japan's possible increased control oversemiconductor exports will harm bilateral and internationaltrade.
According to Azernews , this was announced bythe Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China.
"Appropriate measures... will seriously affect the normal tradeexchange between Chinese and Japanese companies, harm all parties,and also damage the stability of the global supply chain," Chinabelieves.
The Ministry of Commerce called on Japan not to follow thispractice and to focus on supporting supply stability. Otherwise,the PRC promised to take measures to protect the interests of itscompanies.
Prior to that, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, visitingGuangzhou, told officials that Chinese enterprises produce too manygoods, which upsets the global balance and threatens China itself noted that there is a particular imbalance in the categories ofelectric vehicles, batteries, solar panels, and semiconductors.
