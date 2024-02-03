Cairo 24 Partners With Anghami To Offer News And Entertainment Content

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Cairo 24, a leading Egyptian news website, has announced a first-of-its-kind partnership in Egypt and the Middle East with Anghami, the region's leading music streaming and podcasting platform. The partnership aims to make Cairo 24's content available on Anghami, in an unprecedented move that merges journalistic and media content with the entertainment options that Anghami has extensive experience in.

The partnership, announced Friday by Cairo 24, represents a pioneering and unique step, as it is the first collaboration between a news organization and Anghami. It will involve publishing various entertainment and informational content in a news framework and format on the Anghami app.

Cairo 24 has become the first organization in Egypt and the Middle East to start broadcasting its content on the Anghami app, making it present on all digital media outlets, from live streaming on social media, where the organization has presented a unique experience, to launching the first-of-its-kind video and live streaming platform (Cairo Live), to listening applications, of which Anghami is the most prominent and successful.

The cooperation between Cairo 24 and Anghami stems from a shared desire for growth on both sides, especially since the website has achieved wide success among news and media organizations in Egypt and the Arab region, and has occupied a very special position. The website seeks to provide its news services in a variety of ways, which this cooperation will help to achieve.

Meanwhile, Anghami is seeking to continue its growth and expansion, especially after achieving great successes in the past period. With this cooperation with Cairo 24, Anghami will continue to maintain its leadership in this field. In December 2023, Anghami announced its third-quarter results for 2023, recording a 17% growth in the number of subscribers and significant strategic investments from OSN Group and SRMG Ventures.

Cairo 24 Editor-in-Chief Mahmoud El-Mamlouk (R) with Vice President of North Africa for Anghami Hossam El-Gamal (L)

The cooperation between Anghami and Cairo 24 comes a few months after SRMG Ventures, the venture capital arm of Saudi Research and Media Group (SRMG), announced a $5m investment in Anghami, the region's leading music and entertainment streaming platform.

Commenting on the cooperation between Cairo 24 and Anghami, Vice President of North Africa for Anghami, Hossam El-Gamal, expressed his happiness with this partnership, stressing his continuous follow-up of Cairo 24.

He pointed to its excellence in news coverage and the visual content it provides through its various platforms, expressing his full confidence in the excellence of the content to be broadcast through the website's account on Anghami in the coming period.

Cairo 24 Editor-in-Chief Mahmoud El-Mamlouk confirmed that the news platform is striving to take advantage of modern technology in all its aspects.



The website is keen to keep pace with modern technology. After the website's initiative to create news content without human intervention and to present news content in the form of the famous Snakes and Ladders game, the website is trying to integrate more into the world of digital content by broadcasting its content on the Anghami platform.

In 2024, Daily News Egypt honoured Cairo 24 as the“Digital News Platform of The Year” for their pioneering role in producing digital news content. The inaugural Daily News Egypt annual summit and DNE Awards were held on 15 March at St. Regis Cairo Hotel.