Fedorov: Enemy Plans To Populate TOT Of Zaporizhzhia Region With Citizens From Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The invaders have approved a new program that provides the mass resettlement of residents of Russia, Kazakhstan, and Belarus to the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was announced on the air of the national telethon 'United News' by Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov, Ukrinform reported.

"The enemy has approved a new program called 'Zaporizhzhia Tsilyna', and is trying to carry out a mass resettlement of Russian citizens to the temporarily occupied territory. They are currently looking for citizens from different parts of the world, even Kazakhstan and Belarus, to come to the TOT," he said.

According to Fedorov, the invaders want to solve several problems in this way: to quell the resistance that continues to exist, and to cover the huge shortage of personnel. After all, the residents do not agree to cooperate, and the occupation is currently experiencing a shortage of doctors and builders.



Earlier, it was reported that the enemy 'nationalizes' empty apartments and then moves in newcomers. In addition, mass forced passportization continues under occupation. People who refuse to give up their Russian passports are threatened with deportation.