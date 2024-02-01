Almana Group Of Hospitals And Fujifilm Sign Collaborative Agreement To Bring AI-Driven Healthcare Solutions To The Eastern Province

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Dubai World Trade Center – Almana Group of Hospitals, the largest medical company

and healthcare provider in the Eastern Province, has forged a groundbreaking partnership with Fujifilm Middle East, a global leader in cutting-edge solutions and technologies. The collaboration aims to revolutionize diagnostic services at Almana through innovative technology that harness the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The comprehensive agreement encompasses leveraging data-driven insights to optimize patient care, enhance operational efficiency, and advance medical knowledge. By equipping Almana's staff with state-of- the-art tools, the partnership is geared towards delivering exceptional diagnostic and therapeutic services to Almana's patients, with future offerings including teleradiology services to expand patient care in the region.

Incorporating the new AI technology will reduce waiting times for imaging studies, leading to a more efficient patient experience. These healthcare solutions will streamline processes and improve communication within the radiology department, ensuring that patients receive prompt and accurate information about their imaging results and contributing to elevated levels of patient satisfaction. AI based reporting will provide real-time monitoring of imaging, offering a more enhanced coordination of care. This can help guarantee that patients receive the appropriate imaging services at the right time, leading to more

effective care and an enhanced patient experience.

Mr. Mana Almana, the CEO at Almana Group of Hospitals said:“This partnership with Fujifilm Middle Eastreaffirms our commitment to adopting technological innovations and delivering quality care to uphold patient comfort and satisfaction. Our strategic collaboration reinforces our commitment to bring sustainable healthcare solutions for Almana, another milestone in our journey to being a regional leader in healthcare.”

The partnership was formalized at the Arab Health Conference at the Dubai World Trade Centre on 29 January, 2024 through a signing ceremony and was attended by Almana leadership and Fujifilm leadership and representatives.

Michio Kondo, Managing Director, Fujifilm, shared:“We are thrilled to embark on this transformative journey with Almana Group of Hospitals. Our commitment to advancing healthcare through innovative solutions aligns seamlessly with Almana's dedication to providing quality patient care. Together, we aim to revolutionize diagnostic services, leveraging the power of Artificial Intelligence to enhance efficiency and elevate the overall healthcare experience for patients in the Eastern Province. This collaboration signifies a

significant step towards a future where technology and healthcare converge to create lasting positive impacts.”

The collaboration's high-level scope of work includes digitalizing the radiology services department by implementing picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), radiology information systems (RIS),

and advanced data post-processing solutions. These healthcare solutions add capabilities to Almana's services such as a command center for radiology; a centralized location where radiologists and other medical professionals monitor and manage the workflow of radiology department operations.

Dr. Joseph George, CIO at Almana Group of Hospitals commented:“I am proud to be a part of bringing this agreement to Almana. Our collaboration with Fujifilm Middle East provides our facilities with innovative and sustainable solutions that not only contribute to the advancement of healthcare in the kingdom, but also greatly impacts and benefits the people we serve. The AI-driven technology provided by Fujifilm Middle East will empower our health care professionals to deliver the highest standard of patient care.”