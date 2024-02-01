The Abu Dhabi International Arbitration Centre, Arbitratead Begins Operations

(MENAFN- Mid-East)



arbitrateAD to accept new cases as of Thursday, 1 February 2024

Pending cases will continue to be administered by the Abu Dhabi Commercial Conciliation and Arbitration Centre (ADCCAC) The launch of the new centre is in line with the Chamber's efforts to strengthen Abu Dhabi's position as a reliable global hub for arbitration

Abu Dhabi – UAE: The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) proudly announces the commencement of operations for the Abu Dhabi International Arbitration Centre (arbitrateAD) from February 1, 2024. This strategic initiative aligns with the Chamber's commitment to fortify Abu Dhabi's standing as a preeminent global hub for arbitration.

At the forefront of international dispute resolution, arbitrateAD signifies a paradigm shift in the institutional landscape of the Emirate. Not only will the Centre administer arbitration proceedings under its new rules, but it will also serve as the appointing authority in ad hoc proceedings and plans to offer cutting-edge hearing facilities in the near future.

Operating under a new constitution, a dynamic team, and arbitration rules aligned with international best practices, arbitrateAD places a strong emphasis on impartiality. The Centre's group of top-tier experts will oversee both domestic and international arbitration proceedings, amplifying awareness within the global business community that Abu Dhabi is a trustworthy destination for dispute resolution. The distinguished team includes Ms. Maria Chedid, the global chair of Arnold & Porter's international arbitration practice group, she will be the first female president of an arbitral court in the Middle East.

At a press conference held at the ADCCI headquarters in Abu Dhabi, His Excellency Abdullah Mohammed Al Mazrui, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ADCCI and Chairman of the Board of Directors of arbitrateAD and Maria Chedid, President of the Centre's Court of Arbitration, unveiled the vision and mission of arbitrateAD. This was followed by the inaugural meeting of the Court of Arbitration.

The day culminated with a launch ceremony attended by dignitaries, arbitrateAD and ADCCI teams, as well as esteemed members of the business and arbitration communities, marking a historic milestone for the Emirate.

H.E. Abdullah Mohammed Al Mazrui said,“The establishment of the Abu Dhabi International Arbitration Centre reflects the Chamber's dedication to bolstering the competitiveness of our national economy in alignment with global economic shifts. Additionally, advancing the position of Abu Dhabi as a leading global destination for business and investment, and consolidating its distinguished reputation in the international community will lead to making Abu Dhabi one of the most trusted options in the world for resolving disputes through alternative methods.”

Maria Chedid, President of the Centre's Court of Arbitration, said:“The new arbitration rules adopted by arbitrateAD are in line with the latest international best practices. We are committed to ensuring that our services and practices are aligned with the evolving demands of the times, ensuring they cater to the needs of both the arbitration and business communities.”

Kristin Campbell-Wilson, Executive Director of the Centre, said:“The Centre is dedicated to delivering alternative dispute resolution services through effective, impartial and efficient procedures. Leveraging its distinguished expertise, we uphold the principles of integrity, transparency, and fairness. Our commitment to swift, efficient procedures aims to secure the Centre's global footprint in international arbitration.”

Strengthening Abu Dhabi's position:

arbitrateAD aspires to become a leader in the regional and global arbitration landscape, reinforcing Abu Dhabi's status as a hub for international dispute resolution. The Centre is steadfast in its commitment to the highest standards of impartiality, independence, and transparency.

In recent weeks, the new Abu Dhabi International Arbitration Centre has announced the inaugural members of its Court of Arbitration. The independent Court, consisting of 15 specialized experts from around the world, will play a pivotal role in supervising arbitration cases and appointing arbitrators. Led by Executive Director Kristin Campbell-Wilson, the Centre's daily operations will leverage technology through the online case management system, docketAD, ensuring the efficient administration of all new cases registered on and from 1 February.

Pending cases under the existing rules of ADCCAC will continue to be administered by the existing team under the auspices of the Abu Dhabi Commercial Conciliation and Arbitration Centre.