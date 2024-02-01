Kazakhstan Strategizes To Reach Carbon Neutrality By 2060

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 31. Kazakhstan is
developing a roadmap for the implementation of the Strategy for
Achieving Carbon Neutrality of Kazakhstan until 2060, Trend reports.
In connection with the development of the roadmap, a meeting was
held with the participation of the Minister of National Economy
Alibek Kuantyrov and other high-ranking industry officials.
During the meeting, Kuartyrov noted that the roadmap should be
the main tool for the energy transition and achieving net-zero
greenhouse gas emissions by 2060. In this regard, a working group
has been created. More than 200 experts take part in its work.
According to the minister, decarbonization will affect almost
all sectors of the economy, especially energy, industry,
agriculture, and waste management. The minister noted that when
developing the roadmap, it will be necessary to create a unique
model of energy transition for Kazakhstan.
In turn, Advisor to the President and Special Representative of
the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan on International
Environmental Cooperation Zulfia Suleimenova noted the importance
of the availability of climate and transit financing instruments
from international financial organizations.
In addition, Director of the Association "Council of Foreign
Investors," Zhanna Baidasheva, pointed out that work is already
underway with foreign investors within the framework of the roadmap
being developed.
It was also noted that representatives of the World Bank, EBRD,
UNDP, ADB, and GIZ are actively involved in the development of the
roadmap.
MENAFN01022024000187011040ID1107795634
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.