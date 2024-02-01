Kazakhstan Strategizes To Reach Carbon Neutrality By 2060

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 31. Kazakhstan is developing a roadmap for the implementation of the Strategy for Achieving Carbon Neutrality of Kazakhstan until 2060, Trend reports.

In connection with the development of the roadmap, a meeting was held with the participation of the Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov and other high-ranking industry officials.

During the meeting, Kuartyrov noted that the roadmap should be the main tool for the energy transition and achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2060. In this regard, a working group has been created. More than 200 experts take part in its work.

According to the minister, decarbonization will affect almost all sectors of the economy, especially energy, industry, agriculture, and waste management. The minister noted that when developing the roadmap, it will be necessary to create a unique model of energy transition for Kazakhstan.

In turn, Advisor to the President and Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan on International Environmental Cooperation Zulfia Suleimenova noted the importance of the availability of climate and transit financing instruments from international financial organizations.

In addition, Director of the Association "Council of Foreign Investors," Zhanna Baidasheva, pointed out that work is already underway with foreign investors within the framework of the roadmap being developed.

It was also noted that representatives of the World Bank, EBRD, UNDP, ADB, and GIZ are actively involved in the development of the roadmap.