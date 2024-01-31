Facebook Administration Deletes PNN Page In Arabic And Restricts The English Language Page

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Bethlehem/PNN/

“Facebook” the social

media network site

deleted Palestine News Network, pnnnetwork page, which is the main page of the Indepandent Palestinian news network, which has 220,000 followers, in the framework of combating Palestinian content, which violates freedom of expression and opinion, as it fights Palestinian human rights and their right to send their human messages to the world.

PNN's director and editor-in-chief, Monjed Jado, said that the social network site "Facebook" deleted the network's main page late Thursday night, and all the pages of the network's editors and administrations were also closed.

Jado explained that Facebook administration deleted PNN page without prior notice, in the context of combating Palestinian content, as the network works to transmit Palestinian news and events in a professional manner, but the“Facebook” policy that deprives the Palestinian people of their right to express themselves, It writes off and deletes the Palestinian news pages.

Jado added that PNN page was deleted to prevent the delivery of its national professional media message to the world through its websites communicate in both Arabic and English and Facebook pages, stressing that the policies of“Facebook” silencing our rights will fail.

He pointed out that PNN's official pages and groups have long been subjected to harassment campaigns and restrictions, including the restriction of not being accessible or visible to readers and followers, in addition to deleting materials on more than one occasion.

The editor-in-chief of the Palestine News Network confirmed that the Palestine News Network is working to restore the page in cooperation with human rights organizations working to promote and protect Palestinian digital rights.

Jado also called on all international human rights institutions and institutions that defend freedom of expression to work on putting pressure on the Facebook administration to stop these practices that respond and are biased in favor of the Israeli occupation state that seeks to prevent the publication of what is happening in Palestine.

Jado called on the Palestinian government in general, and the Ministry of Communications in particular, to work to stop"Facebook" infringement on our digital rights and its continued suppression of the Palestinian narrative that the Palestinian media conveys, indicating that the silence of the Ministry of Communications encouraged Facebook to continue to fight and delete Palestinian content.












