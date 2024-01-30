DHG Announces February Launch for Inaugural Dubai Project Worth Over AED 500 Million

(MENAFN- Atteline) • Off-plan sales for the premium residential project in JVC will launch next month with current availability for pre-booking now live

• Dubai experienced 57% annual growth in real estate value deals in 2023



Dubai, UAE - 30 January 2024: DHG Properties, a distinguished Swiss property developer with a rich legacy spanning 30 years, is set to officially launch off-plan sales for its inaugural residential development in Dubai; rising in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) next month in February with pre-booking available to customers as of today. DHG’s upcoming project is a 430-unit spectacle that will grace the skies of JVC, contributing to the city’s upward real estate trajectory and prediction of Dubai’s real estate market growing by approximately 15% in 2024.



For over three decades, DHG Properties has brought its signature touch of Swiss quality and unparalleled experience to deliver refreshing projects across Europe’s real estate landscape. Through ownership and management of a portfolio worth CHF 600 million, it has evolved into the leading holding company in Switzerland’s real estate and construction sector. With a global portfolio of more than 1,000 apartments and the creation of upwards of 2,500,000 square meters of living space to date, DHG Properties is now set to bolster the UAE’s real estate sector with a premium and elevated offering while simultaneously adding to its pipeline of 1,000-plus developments and a gross development value is over 500 million CHF.



The growth of Dubai’s real estate sector is being underpinned by the region’s focus on tourism and technology as the UAE expects a population surge from 3.5 million people in 2023 to 5.5 million people by 2030. With this, increased housing will be essential to accommodate both existing and new residents. In response to the evolving needs of the market, DHG Properties is set to stand at the forefront of this transformation with its commitment to developing premium and affordable housing options aligning with a key demographic of Dubai.



Latest market insights reveal a surge of 19% in Dubai’s property prices over the past year, with an additional 5% rise in average residential property prices during the third quarter of 2023. Against this backdrop, DHG Properties will provide premium housing options to both investors and end-users, solidifying its position as a pioneer in the off-plan residential development sector and contributing to a forecast that expects about 40,000 properties in Dubai in the coming year, reflecting a significant increase compared to previous years where the annual range was between 15,000 to 30,000 homes.



This aligns with the region's remarkable growth in the real estate sector, evidenced by a substantial 21.1% annual growth, reaching an impressive AED 630.2 billion in the region in the first ten months of 2023 and will continue to thrive in 2024. Dubai’s exceptional performance in the real estate market is underscored by the city’s contribution of 52.1% to the total value of real estate deals across all GCC countries. During the same period, Dubai experienced an extraordinary 57% annual increase in the value of real estate deals, showcasing the city’s resilience and attractiveness to investors.



Miloš Antić, Vice President and Member of the Board of Directors commented: "With Dubai’s real estate landscape thriving, we are thrilled to leverage our proven track record in Europe to contribute to even greater progress in the UAE in the coming years ahead. Our 430-unit premium project in JVC is the first building block in this journey, showcasing DHG’s commitment to quality, innovation, and offering an elevated living experience. Recognizing the importance of aligning with market dynamics, we are confident that this will be a one-of-a-kind offering - as is every project we create and deliver - and we invite investors to get in touch ahead of our off-plan sales launch next month as we shape the future of the real estate in Dubai; one of the hottest markets, if not the hottest, for property right now.”



DHG Properties is not only contributing to the city’s growth but also establishing new standards for innovation in the housing sector with its trademark touch of Swiss quality that has been seen across Europe since 1994. The company’s vision aligns seamlessly with the evolving demands of the market, solidifying its position in the UAE’s real estate landscape. Prospective buyers and investors who are seeking real estate projects that can provide strong ROI can get in touch with DHG today to reserve their booking.



About DHG:

DHG Properties is a Swiss property developer with over 30 years of experience in the European market. Led by its Founder and Director, Blagoje Antić, DHG is set to launch its inaugural project in Dubai later this year. Through its introduction to the UAE market, the company is poised to replicate its success and bring its signature touch of excellence to the dynamic and thriving property market in the country.





