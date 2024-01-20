Azerbaijan And WB Discuss Baku City Development Master Plan Until 2040

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan and the World Bank have discussed the General
Development Plan of Baku City until 2040, Azernews reports, citing the State Committee for Urban Planning and
Architecture.
The Committee's chairman Anar Guliyev reportedly met with the
World Bank's Regional Director for Sustainable Development of
Europe and Central Asia Sameh Vahba.
At the meeting, A.Guliyev broadly spoke about the path travelled
so far in the field of urban planning of Azerbaijan, cardinal
reforms, achievements and important goals carried out in this field
in recent years. Having informed in detail about the new General
Plan of Baku City, developed on the basis of modern town-planning
standards, the Committee Chairman spoke about the concept and
priorities of the document for sustainable development of the
capital till 2040.
It was also noted at the meeting that it is of great importance
that this year Azerbaijan will host such major international events
as the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN
Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) and the World Urban
Forum (wuf13) to be held in 2026, and that obtaining this right is
a vivid example of successful large-scale projects and reforms
carried out in Azerbaijan.
Chairman of the Committee also spoke about numerous urban
development projects carried out in the territories liberated from
occupation within the framework of the state programme "Great
Return", noted that these works have already become a source of
unique experience, important steps have been taken at the state
level for comfortable living of the population, which is gradually
returning to the homeland.
S, in turn, expressed his congratulations on the approval
of the General Plan of Baku, as well as the holding of
international events in this city. He emphasised Azerbaijan's role
in the field of urban development and in the ever-increasing
international scale of implementation of the Sustainable
Development Goals, and expressed confidence that reconstruction of
cities and villages, implementation of joint projects with the
World Bank in various directions will contribute to the realisation
of the "new urban agenda".
The sides then discussed the possibilities of implementing joint
projects in Azerbaijan in the fields of urban sustainability,
renewable energy, climate change, greening and digitalisation,
prospects for bilateral cooperation in various fields and other
potential cooperation opportunities.
