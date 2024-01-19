               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Zurich Researchers Find Protein Clue In Long Covid Puzzle


1/19/2024 2:20:42 PM

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Português (pt) Pesquisadores de Zurique encontram pista para tratamentos da Covid longa

Researchers from the University Hospital Zurich analysed more than 6,500 proteins in the blood serum of 113 people infected with Covid-19 and 39 healthy people, indicates the study published Thursday in the journal Science.

In infected people, 40 of whom developed long Covid, they re-examined the blood pattern after six and 12 months.

