Interior Minister Meets With Counterparts Attending Police College Graduation Ceremony

Doha: Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani met Wednesday with Minister of Interior of the Sultanate of Oman Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal Al Busaidi; Minister of Interior of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan HE Mazin Abdellah Al Farrayeh; Minister of Interior of the State of Palestine HE Ziad Hab Mahmoud Al Reeh; Minister of Interior of the Republic of Yemen HE Ibrahim Ali Ahmed Haidan; Caretaker Minister of Interior and Municipalities of the Republic of Lebanon HE Judge Bassam Mawlawi; and Minister of Interior of the Republic of Rwanda HE Gasana Alfred.

The meetings came on the occasion of Their Excellencies the ministers' visits to Doha to attend the graduation ceremony of the sixth batch of candidate students of the Ministry of Interior's Police College.



During these meetings, HE the Interior minister discussed with the visiting ministers topics of common interest and security cooperation relations between these countries and the State of Qatar and ways to support and develop them.



Following the meetings, a number of the ministers visited the security command center of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, where they were briefed on the progress of work, the security plans, and the mechanisms of coordination and communication among the various security, military and civil authorities aimed at achieving the security and safety of all participants in the tournament.



In a related context, the State of Qatar and the Republic of Rwanda sealed a security Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which was signed on the Qatari side by Director of Public Security Staff Maj. Gen. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Suwaidi and on the Rwandan side by HE Commissioner General Felix Namuhoranye, Inspector General of Rwanda National Police.



The MoU comes within the framework of boosting cooperation relations between the two friendly countries, in a way that serves both sides' common interests in relevant fields. (QNA)