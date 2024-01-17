Supachai Shines As Thailand Down Kyrgyzstan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Thailand started their AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 journey with a convincing 2-0 victory over higher-ranked Kyrgyzstan at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium yesterday.

Supachai Chaided emerged as the star for the Southeast Asian side scoring goals in either halves as Thailand got a vital win in their bid for Round of 16 berth from Group F that also comprises Saudi Arabia and Oman.

It was a well-deserved victory for Masatada Ishii's Thailand, who were clearly a better side against Kyrgyzstan, ranked 15 places higher than them in the FIFA rankings.

“It was a tough game and I am happy we have come out of it with three points. Our aim is to advance to the Round of 16 and we will do our best to reach our goal and make our fans happy,” said coach Ishii after the victory.



Coached by Stefan Tarkovic, Kyrgyzstan were made to pay for their poor start as their attempt for a fightback late in the match went in futile with Thailand already taking complete control of the match.

The first half was exciting though, with both the sides exchanging over a dozen of attacks.

Kai Merk could have handed Kyrgyzstan an early lead but he missed the target after a fine ball from Kayrat Zhyrgalbek.

Following Supachai's goal on a rebound in 14th minute was disallowed by VAR for offside after Supacho Sarachat's strike hit the post, Thailand increased their attacks looking for a lead.

They remained without a goal despite a fine effort by Suphanat Mueanta, whose brilliant hit from a difficult angle found the bar.

The Southeast Asian side finally took the lead with Supachai volleying the ball from a close range after goalkeeper Erzhan Tokotaev parried a threatening strike by Bordin Phala from outside the box.

Thailand could have sealed a two-goal cushion just before the break but Suphanat Mueanta's left-footed shot from a difficult angle just missed the target after a smart long ball from Patiwat Khammai in injury-time.

But they didn't have to wait much for their second goal as Supachai smashed a right-footed shot from the centre of the box just three minutes after the game resumed.

Kyrgyzstan were creating opportunities but goals eluded them yesterday as Bekzhan Sagynbaev's ambitious hit from outside the box flew high before Farkhat Musabekov saw his attempt stopped.

But Joel Kojo perhaps got the best opportunity to score in 52nd minute when he blasted his effort from close range over the bar.

Tarkovic rued his team's performance hoping to bounce back from the defeat.

“We lost the match because of mistakes and we must rectify them before our match against Saudi Arabia.

Thailand will next face Oman on Sunday at the same venue while Kyrgyzstan's game against Saudi Arabia is scheduled at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium the same day.