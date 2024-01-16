Azerbaijan Expands Service In Information And Communication Field Over 20 Times

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nigar Hasanova Read more
In the last 20 years, information and communication services in
Azerbaijan have increased 20.7 times, Azernews reports.
In the mentioned services sector, real growth of 8.4 times was
recorded in the last 5 years alone.
It should be noted that currently, 85 % of the population of
Azerbaijan uses the Internet. In 2003, this number was 5 %. The
number of subscribers in the Internet network was 400,000 in 2005,
and in 2022 it reached 8.3 million.
In the last 3 years, about 2 million households and business
entities in Azerbaijan have been provided access to broadband
Internet, of which 1.1 million fell in the share of last year
alone.
Besides, in 2021-2023 this indicator was 1 million 689 thousand
due to which in 2017-2020, 227 thousand households and business
subjects had access to broadband Internet. That is, compared to the
previous 4 years, a 7.4 times increase was recorded.
MENAFN16012024000195011045ID1107726437
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.