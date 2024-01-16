Azerbaijan Expands Service In Information And Communication Field Over 20 Times

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Nigar Hasanova

In the last 20 years, information and communication services in Azerbaijan have increased 20.7 times, Azernews reports.

In the mentioned services sector, real growth of 8.4 times was recorded in the last 5 years alone.

It should be noted that currently, 85 % of the population of Azerbaijan uses the Internet. In 2003, this number was 5 %. The number of subscribers in the Internet network was 400,000 in 2005, and in 2022 it reached 8.3 million.

In the last 3 years, about 2 million households and business entities in Azerbaijan have been provided access to broadband Internet, of which 1.1 million fell in the share of last year alone.

Besides, in 2021-2023 this indicator was 1 million 689 thousand due to which in 2017-2020, 227 thousand households and business subjects had access to broadband Internet. That is, compared to the previous 4 years, a 7.4 times increase was recorded.