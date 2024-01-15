Academia Signs IELTS Partnership With British Council

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Academia announced an extension to its partnership with British Council Qatar, as it became the official registration partner for the International English Language Testing System (IELTS).

Interested candidates can register for their IELTS exam through the Academia website .

This was announced during its 25th commencement exercises celebrated on January 12, 2024, at the Radisson Blue Hotel.

The collaboration aims to make the IELTS registration process easier and more accessible. Academia will also be offering a free mock test for every IELTS registrant, which will provide an opportunity for the examinees to become familiar with the test format and gain confidence before taking the actual exam.

Academia offers certification courses, degree programs, technical courses, languages and soft-skills training.