Mobilization Announced In Houthi-Controlled Provinces Of Yemen

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. Mobilization has
been announced in most Houthi-controlled provinces of Yemen, the
leader of the Ansar Allah rebel movement Abdulmalik al-Houthi said,
Trend reports.
“Our people have switched to military mobilization activities in
most provinces, and the number of conscripts is in the thousands,”
he noted.
He also called on Ansar Allah supporters to continue "military
exercises, demonstrations, marches and monetary donations despite
difficult conditions."
MENAFN11012024000187011040ID1107711623
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.