Mobilization Announced In Houthi-Controlled Provinces Of Yemen

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. Mobilization has been announced in most Houthi-controlled provinces of Yemen, the leader of the Ansar Allah rebel movement Abdulmalik al-Houthi said, Trend reports.

“Our people have switched to military mobilization activities in most provinces, and the number of conscripts is in the thousands,” he noted.

He also called on Ansar Allah supporters to continue "military exercises, demonstrations, marches and monetary donations despite difficult conditions."