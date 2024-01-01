Which 'Trauma Of Youth' Made James Bond A 007 British Spy? 'Rebel Moon' Director Zack Snyder Wants To Explore It

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Zack Snyder has proposed a radical makeover for the iconic James Bond. He wants a younger Bond. He wants to explore the British spy's early traumas. This concept differs sharply from the established portrayal of the British superspy, a celebrated director in Hollywood, has directed blockbusters like Justice League, Wonder Woman 1984 and the recent Rebel Moon. His filmmaking style is a blend of superhero sagas and sci-fi epics Read: Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage to soon quit movies says, 'will explore other storytelling formats'\"It'd be cool to see, like, 20-year-old James Bond,\" he told The Atlantic. \"The humble roots that he comes from. Whatever trauma of youth that makes you be able to be James Bond.\"Snyder's vision does not align with current plans for the Bond series. He is not on board to direct the forthcoming movie either. However, this idea stirs the imagination, considering the James Bond franchise's history Read: 'I Am Legend 2': Hollywood actor Will Smith confirms sequel with Michael B Jordan in final scripting stagesDiverse ages have marked Bond's portrayal. Sean Connery's youthful 31 in Dr. No contrasts with Roger Moore's mature 57 in A View to a Kill. However, the idea of having a young Bond is not entirely new. George Lazenby was 29 in On Her Majesty's Secret Service rumours swirl. Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 33, is a top candidate. Producer Michael G. Wilson suggests the next Bond actor might be in his thirties. This suggests a potential departure from the traditional image of an older, more seasoned Bond Read: Hollywood actors win streaming bonuses under new contractLong gaps between Bond moviesThe series has paced itself with notable gaps. Six years lapsed post-Dalton's 'Licence To Kill' and pre-Brosnan's GoldenEye. A similar hiatus followed Craig's Spectre, leading to No Time to Die's comments on reinventing Bond for the 26th instalment might signal a pivot in Bond's depiction. This aligns with the pattern of evolution and innovation within the franchise.

