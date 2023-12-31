Ukraine's Police Probing Over 105,000 Russian Crimes Chief Vyhivskyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The National Police of Ukraine has already launched more than 105,000 proceedings into the crimes committed by the Russian invasion army.

That's according to the Head of the National Police , Ivan Vyhivskyi, Ukrinform reports.

He noted that all Ukrainians were hoping for the year 2023 to be victorious and liberating. "We made maximum efforts, our security and defense forces demonstrated their superpowers, and our volunteers worked miracles, so everyone has been waiting for our Victory," the statement reads.

The National Police have performed the functions that were uncharacteristic of us until 2022, including evacuation operations, assistance to the population at the sites of missile and drone strikes, demolition of debris, emergency medical assistance, and investigation of war crimes.

More than 105,000 enemy crimes are already being probed by police, the top official reported.

Police functions now also include mine clearance, the report reads. For now, 30% of Ukrainian territories are polluted by mines and unexploded ordnance. That is the area double the size of Austria, eight times the size of Israel, and the same as the entire Benelux.

“And, of course, we also directly eliminate the enemy because our policemen fight in the war as part of the special forces, patrol police, and our Fury assault brigade,” said Vyhivskyi.

According to the police chief, police officers ensure security inside the country so that life for all residents goes on and the rear can work for the sake of the frontline.