Blue Nudge Revolutionizes Environmental Education With Cutting-Edge Augmented/Virtual Reality

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 28th Dec 2023: Blue Nudge, a leading Education to Action (EdAct) platform of Blue Planet Environmental Solution has launched its groundbreaking Environmental Studies Programs. These programs seamlessly integrate Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) technologies into its teaching methodology, providing students with an immersive and transformative learning experience.



As of now, Blue Nudge has used these augmented reality tools in the â€œClimate changeâ€ workshop in DAV Faridabad. Around 30 Students(from Class 6 to 8) participated in this unique project. The three-day workshop included an induction / objective session, which gave students deep insights about the atmosphere and planet. In the next two days, the young learners were made aware about pollution-related concerns, with practical engagement



The Environmental Studies Programs are designed for students from diverse backgrounds who share an interest in making meaningful contributions to the fight against climate change. Through a blend of online modules and community engagement activities, these programs empower students with the knowledge and skills necessary to become active advocates for a sustainable future.



Harsh Mehrotra, Co-Founder and CEO of Blue Nudge, expressed his enthusiasm about the program's potential impact, stating, "At Blue Nudge, we believe in harnessing the power of technology to inspire and educate the next generation of environmental leaders. Our Programs goes beyond traditional teaching methods, offering students a dynamic and interactive platform to engage with crucial topics like climate change mitigation and sustainable practices. We are excited to contribute to the education landscape by offering a program that not only educates but also inspires students to actively participate in the global movement for sustainability."



â€œWith the help of Augmented/Virtual reality, we want to take the students sometimes to outer space teaching atmosphere and sometimes to challenging operational situations, where students should understand the process but should NOT be physically present there. This innovative teaching technique goes beyond conventional classroom learning, providing students with a unique opportunity to visualize and address real-world environmental challenges. As of Now, we are using JIG space as a platform and IOS ecosystem to display the models; very soon we will be also using other headsets like Oculus etc to teach the students through augmented reality,â€ added Mr Mehrotra.



The program's holistic approach extends beyond the classroom, serving as a springboard for students' academic and professional growth. By offering a combination of theoretical knowledge and hands-on experience, Blue Nudge aims to prepare students for a wide range of national and international opportunities, fostering a generation of environmentally conscious leaders.



Post the workshop Mrs. Anita Gautam, Principal of DAV Faridabad expressed her view about the workshop and said; â€œThe recent workshop on climate change conducted by Blue Planet- Blue Nudge catered to young learners of class VI to VIII, offered an immersive educational experience. Combining technology with environmental awareness, the session engaged participants through interactive augmented reality simulations depicting the impact of climate change. Students were given food for thought by showcasing eye opening videos about climate change and hands-on-activities were also involved. The workshop helped the students foster a deeper understanding of environmental issues, encouraging proactive measures to mitigate climate challenges. Our students embraced this innovative approach, grasping complex concepts in an accessible, engaging manner which will be empowering them to become informed stewards of our planet's future. I am extremely thankful to Blue Planet Environment Solutions for taking their first ever AR based workshop with us. We hope that my young environment saviours take it far and wide.â€



Blue Nudge is a pioneering education technology company committed to transforming the way we learn and engage with critical issues. By harnessing the power of technology, Blue Nudge aims to inspire and empower the next generation to address global challenges, with a focus on sustainability and environmental stewardship.

