Rosatom Builds The World's First Ground-Based SNPP

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Russia's State Corporation Rosatom is building the first ever ground-based Small Nuclear Power Plant (SNPP) in its Yakutia region, the Far East part of the country along the Arctic Sea. The power plant will host the newest RITM-200N Small Modular Reactor (SMR).

The mechanical engineering division of Rosatom in St. Petersburg has started manufacturing equipment for the SNPP. More than 165 tons of equipment made of stainless steel have gone through a full cycle of metallurgical treatment before being supplied to the plant.

“Demand for SNPP technological solutions is growing rapidly. Small reactor is considered as one of the most promising areas in global nuclear energy development. Russia intends to maintain leadership in this area and is confidently proceeding to the production of commercial units, rather than pilot or experimental ones,” said Igor Kotov, Head of Rosatom Mechanical Engineering Division.

The plant is scheduled to be put into operation in 2028. Upon completion, it will make possible the energy security and socio-economic development of the Yakutia region.

The plant will host one power unit with an RITM-200N reactor which is developed based on a modern RITM-200 reactor, intended for universal nuclear icebreakers. The thermal power capacity of the RITM-200N is 190 MW, while its electrical power capacity is 55 MW. The reactor has an operational lifetime of 60 years and requires refueling every 5–6 years.