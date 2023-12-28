Plane Lands On Frozen River Instead Of Runway In Yakutia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A plane landed on a frozen river instead of a runway in Yakutia, Azernews reports, citing 24 News Agency.
The AN-24 aircraft of Polar Airlines was flying on the route
Yakutsk - Zyryanka - Srednekolymsk. But, having arrived at Zyryanka
airport, it landed on Kolyma river. There were 30 passengers and 4
crew members on board. No one was injured and the aircraft was not
damaged.
Passengers were accommodated at the airport terminal, those with
children were accommodated in a hotel.
According to preliminary data, during the landing approach the
pilots did not see the landing strip. The Federal Air Transport
Agency is investigating the incident.
