Plane Lands On Frozen River Instead Of Runway In Yakutia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A plane landed on a frozen river instead of a runway in Yakutia, Azernews reports, citing 24 News Agency.

The AN-24 aircraft of Polar Airlines was flying on the route Yakutsk - Zyryanka - Srednekolymsk. But, having arrived at Zyryanka airport, it landed on Kolyma river. There were 30 passengers and 4 crew members on board. No one was injured and the aircraft was not damaged.

Passengers were accommodated at the airport terminal, those with children were accommodated in a hotel.

According to preliminary data, during the landing approach the pilots did not see the landing strip. The Federal Air Transport Agency is investigating the incident.