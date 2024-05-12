Palestinian Death Toll Nears 35,000 As Israel Ramps Up Strikes

( MENAFN - Nam News Network) GAZA, May 13 (NNN-XINHUA) – The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli regime's attacks on Gaza Strip has risen to 34,971, as the Zionist regime ramps up strikes on Rafah, after truce talks collapsed.– NNN-XINHUA

