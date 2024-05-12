               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Palestinian Death Toll Nears 35,000 As Israel Ramps Up Strikes


5/12/2024 8:19:48 PM

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, May 13 (NNN-XINHUA) – The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli regime's attacks on Gaza Strip has risen to 34,971, as the Zionist regime ramps up strikes on Rafah, after truce talks collapsed.– NNN-XINHUA

MENAFN12052024000200011047ID1108203865


Nam News Network

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search