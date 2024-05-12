China accelerates renewable energy growth, exceeding prospects

(MENAFN) In a significant stride towards sustainable energy, China recorded its highest-ever addition of solar energy capacity in the first quarter of 2024, according to Fitch. The country saw a remarkable increase of 45.8 GW of solar energy, alongside a substantial boost in wind energy production capacity, which reached 15.5 GW. This surge represents a 49 percent rise compared to the previous year, highlighting China's accelerating transition towards renewable sources.



Fitch's data further underscores the growing significance of wind and solar energy in China's electricity mix. By the first quarter of 2024, these renewable sources accounted for 37 percent of the total, marking a notable increase from less than 31 percent just a year earlier. This rapid growth reflects China's commitment to diversifying its energy sources and reducing reliance on traditional fossil fuels.



Looking ahead, China has ambitious targets for renewable energy adoption. The country aims to increase the contribution of renewables to 40 percent of total energy generation, surpassing the capacity generated from coal combustion by the second half of the year. This goal signals a significant shift in China's energy landscape, with renewables poised to play an increasingly dominant role in meeting the nation's energy needs.



Fitch's report highlights the substantial investments being directed towards non-thermal energy sources in China's electricity generation sector. In the first quarter, a remarkable 86 percent of investments in electricity generation assets were allocated to renewables, excluding fossil fuel-based sources. This robust investment reflects both government initiatives and private sector interest in renewable energy projects, driving the rapid expansion of clean energy infrastructure.



Moreover, despite the challenges posed by the global energy landscape, China's energy consumption saw a notable increase of 9.8 percent on an annual basis in the first quarter. This growth exceeded the forecasts set by Fitch, indicating stronger-than-expected demand for energy in the country. This upward trend in energy consumption further underscores the importance of scaling up renewable energy production to meet growing demand sustainably.



Overall, China's remarkable progress in expanding its renewable energy capacity underscores its commitment to a greener and more sustainable future. With substantial investments, ambitious targets, and a growing share of renewables in its energy mix, China is positioned as a global leader in the transition towards clean energy.

