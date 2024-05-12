Energy Company Official Suspected Of Tipping Russia On Consequences Of Strikes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A court in Odesa is hearing a case launched against a project management department chief at an Odesa-based energy company over his suspected effort to aid the enemy in assessing the efficiency of a series of missile and drone strikes targeting the region's critical energy infrastructure.

That's according to a court file

seen by Ukrinform.

"The person hired by JSC DTEK Odesa Power Networks as the head of the project management department, who holds pro-Russian views, transmitted via the internet to third persons the reports on the outcome of the strikes targeting electrical substations, the terms of their repair, structure of Ukraine's unified power grid, and the degree of damage," the court resolution says.

The defendant, a Kharkiv native, has been charged under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and shall be held under house arrest pending trial.

The press service of DTEK Odesa Electric Networks, in turn, reported that the suspect had already been sacked from the company.

