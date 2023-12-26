Number Of Asylum Applications Increases Dramatically In EU

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The EU will receive more than 1 million asylum applications by
the end of the year. In nine months, about 937 thousand such
appeals were registered, which is 22 percent more than in the same
period last year, Azernews reports, citing the EU
Asylum Agency.
In October alone, the agency registered about 123 thousand
applications, which is the highest monthly figure in seven
years.
Nina Gregory, Director of the EU Asylum Agency, believes that
the upward trend will continue in 2024:
"The world around us is becoming more unstable. The need for
refugee protection will not decrease in 2024 and later, and in some
cases it will even increase."
Germany remains the main destination, as it was last year. The
German Federal Office for Migration and Refugees said that a third
of the total number of asylum seekers in Europe – 325,000 people –
apply to stay in Germany. This is 52% more than last year and more
than in France and Italy combined.
The number of refugees from Ukraine continues to grow, it has
increased by 320 thousand people in nine months. There are
currently 4.16 million Ukrainians living in Europe who can enjoy
temporary protection. Of these, 1.17 million are in Germany and
almost 1 million in Poland.
