Anil Kapoor, Maniesh Paul Bring The Best Of Dubai Through Their Road Trip In 'Once Upon A Trip! To Dubai'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 25 (IANS) Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, who just celebrated his 67th birthday, is bringing a travel show titled 'Once Upon A Trip! To Dubai' with Maniesh Paul. In the show, the two will embark on a road trip through Dubai, capturing its aesthetic charm.

They will be seen taking to the Edge Walk Dubai followed by a comforting stroll in Al Fahidi, competing in a game of Padel and indulging in at the Atlantis The Royal. The unscripted show concludes with a finale highlighted by a guest appearance from the Emirati singer, Arqam Al Abri.

Talking about the show, Anil Kapoor said: "Working on 'Once Upon A Trip! To Dubai' has been a journey of rediscovery, both of the incredible city of Dubai and within myself. More than a project, it was a journey of the heart. Whenever I have explored Dubai, I have not only just encountered stories; I discovered pieces of myself in every corner.”

He further mentioned:“There's a raw and real quality to this experience, so different from the scripted roles I'm used to. It's about forming genuine connections, embracing laughter, and the unexpected surprises along the way. This show particularly has allowed me to see Dubai with a sense of wonder and authenticity. My hope is that it will inspire our audience to appreciate the beauty of Dubai and the magic inherent in the real-life adventures that I shared with Maniesh.”

The show is directed by Satyajit Kadam. The picturesque landscapes of Dubai serve as the perfect backdrop for their spontaneous road trip, building a novel narrative that goes beyond a typical travel show.

Maniesh Paul said:“'Once Upon A Trip! To Dubai' was an adventure like no other, blending my love for travelling with the uncharted wonders of Dubai. Each day was a new adventure in this magnificent city uncovering a new sense of wonder and joy. 'Once Upon A Trip! To Dubai' brought out an authentic joy and spontaneity that was refreshingly real. The streets of Dubai aren't just backdrops; they're alive with stories and unexpected turns, much like my own journey that I shared with AK.”

He added:“This show has been a revelation, showing me the power of impromptu moments and the genuine connections that come from shared laughter and experiences. I hope our audience finds as much joy and surprise in watching this travel show as I did in creating it.”

The show is available on JioTV.

--IANS

aa/kvd