(MENAFN) France's Europe Minister, Laurence Boone, addressed lawmakers in Paris on Wednesday, asserting that Ukraine must meet the European Union's economic and political criteria before advancing in its pursuit of European Union membership. The minister provided insights into the European Union leaders' decision to initiate formal accession talks with Ukraine, a move approved at a recent meeting in Brussels, despite objections from Hungary. Boone highlighted key areas, including media freedom, the rule of law, and anti-corruption efforts, where candidate states need improvement to qualify for European Union membership.



Boone emphasized that the European Union aims to prevent potential sources of instability along its borders, underscoring the significance of Ukraine meeting established standards. The accession process, she noted, will be lengthy and subject to potential vetoes by any European Union member at various stages. Candidates may also face demands for changes in economic and agricultural policies to ensure a "level playing field" in economic and social matters, promoting convergence between existing European Union members and newcomers.



The minister's remarks shed light on the complexities of Ukraine's path to European Union membership and the stringent requirements set forth by member states to ensure alignment with European values and principles. The potential implications of Ukraine's accession, particularly in the context of economic competition and concerns raised by certain European Union nations, underscore the multifaceted nature of this geopolitical development.





