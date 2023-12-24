Qardy Joins Forces With Cashcall To Offer Financial Solutions For Msmes

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Qardy teamed up with Cashcall to drive financial prosperity for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Egypt. The strategic partnership aims to provide cutting-edge solutions for the financial needs of CashCall merchants and customers, giving them access to a diverse range of tailor-made financial instruments.

The partnership will simplify access to working capital and improve liquidity through a wide suite of products and services.

Tamer Manasterly, Co-Founder of Qardy, expressed excitement about the strategic cooperation with CashCall, stressing their goal of providing financing access to over 5,000 CashCall merchants in Upper Egypt during the initial phase.

He highlighted the importance of this collaboration as a key step towards supporting Egypt's financial inclusion strategy.

Ahmed Mahrous, Chairperson of Cashcall, expressed his satisfaction with the partnership, emphasizing that it confirms Qardy's use of Cashcall's services. This includes using Cashcall's first specialized“AI competency center” for analyzing user data and behavior. The combination of these resources enables Cashcall to offer financing services that are highly customized to meet the unique needs of each consumer, expecting this collaboration to enhance the benefits for Qardy's services, creating a synergy that enables access to financial services along with advancement in data analytics.