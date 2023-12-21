(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Interstellar to Martian, 7 must-watch movies for Space enthusiasts. Embark on cinematic odysseys through the cosmos with timeless classics like '2001: A Space Odyssey' and gripping modern tales like 'Gravity' and 'Interstellar.'

Directed by Christopher Nolan, 'Interstellar' follows a group of astronauts on a mission to find a new habitable planet for humanity

Martian follows an astronaut (played by Matt Damon) who becomes stranded on Mars and must use his ingenuity to survive

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, 'Arrival' is a thought-provoking and cerebral science fiction film that explores communication with extraterrestrial beings

Directed by Duncan Jones, 'Moon"' is a thought-provoking science fiction film that explores themes of isolation and identity. Sam Rockwell delivers a captivating performance

Gravity is a tense and visually impressive thriller set in space. Sandra Bullock and George Clooney play astronauts stranded in orbit after their shuttle is destroyed

Directed by Ron Howard, this film tells the true story of the ill-fated Apollo 13 mission. Tom Hanks, Kevin Bacon, and Bill Paxton star as the astronauts

Directed by Stanley Kubrick, this classic film is known for its stunning visuals and groundbreaking storytelling. It's a thought-provoking journey through space and time