USACC Holds Conference On Role Of Azerbaijani Community In Washington

A conference on the role of the Azerbaijani community in the USA
in US-Azerbaijani relations was held in Washington, Azernews reports. Representatives of the
Azerbaijani community from Washington, DC, Maryland, Virginia, New
York, North Carolina, Ohio, Illinois, Texas, and Utah participated
in the conference organised by the US-Azerbaijani Chamber of
Commerce (USACC).
Natig Bakhishov, the executive director of the US-Azerbaijan
Chamber of Commerce, who started the conference with an opening
speech, said that the main purpose of the event is to get together
and talk about the contributions of Azerbaijanis living in the
United States who have taken a certain position in bilateral
relations and to further develop bilateral relations in trade,
business, education, cultural, and social fields. He said that he
wants to discuss the proposals for his progress.
Later, Dr. Shapoor Ansari, a member of the board of directors of
the chamber, took the floor and informed the audience about the
role of the USACC in the development of bilateral trade, cultural,
and educational relations.
In the first panel discussions dedicated to trade and business
relations, professional real estate specialist Lala Rahimova,
professional consultant on international trade and business, Elshan
Baloğlanov, head of WCC International, Mahir Iskander, co-founder
of the platform "dingo" and Rabalon USA, and Illinois Emin
Safarov, human resources employee of "Western & Southern Financial
Group" company of the state, participated.
Additionally, in the first panel discussions moderated by Natig
Bakhishov, the issues of trade, business relations, the role of
cultural and social ties in promoting trade, the possibility of
applying the US real estate market system in Azerbaijan, the access
of talented Azerbaijani youth to work, and international financial
resources were discussed.
The second panel dedicated to the topic of educational relations
was moderated by Sevinj Mammadova, director of the dual degree
master's program between George Washington University and
Azerbaijan State Pedagogical University. Shiro Nakata, the World
Bank's leading economist on education issues, and George Washington
University professor James Williams talked about educational
programs between Azerbaijan and the United States, and the work
done in the field of education in Azerbaijan and current challenges
were discussed in the panel.
In the third panel dedicated to the topic of cultural and social
relations, Jamila Javadova-Spitzberg, professor of organ
performance at the University of Texas, Mujgan Nazarova, librarian
for Turkish languages of the US Library of Congress, Ceyran
Hasan, assistant professor of flute performance at the University
of Utah, and human resources officer of the "North Spring
Behavioral Healthcare" organization director Michael Gal talked
about the possibilities of cooperation between the two countries in
the fields of culture, including music and art. The panel,
moderated by Vasif Eyvazzade, president of the Global Peace
Organisation for Human Security, discussed the promotion of
Azerbaijani music in the United States, relations between
Azerbaijani libraries and the US Library of Congress, the
improvement of Azerbaijani library work, and other issues.
In the end, it was noted that such discussions would further
increase the role of American Azerbaijanis in the development of
relations between the two countries, and it was decided to
systematically continue the current platform in the future.
