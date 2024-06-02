Doha Academy Partners With Qatari Designer Sheikha Zulfa To Redesign School Uniform

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Doha Academy has announced a collaboration with the esteemed Qatari designer Sheikha Zulfa bint Jassim Al Thani (pictured) for the redesign of the school uniform.

Sheikha Zulfa, who previously won the Qatar Airways competition to design their ground staff uniforms, has created a new design that beautifully integrates the colours of Doha Academy and the Qatari flag.

The announcement follows Sheikha Zulfa's recent success, where she won the joint competition between Trust Arabia and Hamad International Airport for the design of airport staff uniforms in 2023. The prestigious recognition further solidifies her status as a leading designer in the region.

Fashion Trust Arabia Prize, founded by Lebanon-born entrepreneur Tania Fares and held under the royal patronage of H H Sheikha Moza bint Nasser of Qatar and her daughter and co-chair H E Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

The winners were selected by a star-studded panel of experts, including footwear designer Amina Muaddi, Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli, and Lebanese couturier Zuhair Murad, who were among the fashion elites attending the Fashion Trust Arabia award ceremony and gala dinner at the National Museum of Qatar.

Sheikha Anwar bint Nawaf Al Thani, Chief Executive officer of Al Faleh Educational Holding said,“Doha Academy is proud to partner with such a talented and recognised designer, Sheikha Zulfa bint Jassim Al Thani, in our continuous effort to enhance the school experience for our students. The new uniform design symbolises a blend of tradition and modernity, reflecting our commitment to excellence and cultural pride.”