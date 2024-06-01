Classplus Co-Founder Mukul Rustagi Reveals He Snuck Into Lecture At Stanford For Free. Here's How

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Business founders often think out-of-the-box and go beyond pre-derived strategy to grow their businesses. Recently, Classplus co-founder Mukul Rustagi shared an image where he and his business partner, Bhaswat Agarwal snuck into a lecture at Stanford University for free even shared that he asked the professor if we could keep a marker as a souvenir READ: Video: 'Eventful ball' from children's match leaves internet in splits | WatchHe took to Instagram and wrote while sharing a video,“My co-founder and I snuck into a class at Stanford! Stanford was our dream, but we didn't have the grades or the money to go. We were curious about what made Stanford special. So, we went to the campus and sneaked into a class.”“We politely asked the professor if we could sit in, and luckily, he said yes! It was a finance class, and we ended up learning about valuation of acquisitions and mergers. Before leaving, we asked the professor if we could keep a marker as a souvenir, and he agreed. We still have that marker in our bag to this day!” he added READ: Viral video | Crocodile out on adventure: 10-foot gator tries climbing railing in UPHere's the Instagram video:Following the video was shared, it garnered 14,968 likes and collected over 2.7 lakh views READ: 'Maggi wale golgappe': Netizens say, 'Acha combination' after noodle with paani puri recipe goes viralHere are few netizens' reactions:“ID card ke bina entry kaise ki? (How did you enter without an ID card),” asked an Instagram user.“Lol, you can attend classes without enrolling in them. That's normal at unis in the US,” added another READ: Viral video shows dog travelling in Mumbai local, netizens say 'smarter than many Mumbaikars'“This is super awesome,” expressed a third.“This is inspiring, Amazing,” wrote a fourth.

MENAFN01062024007365015876ID1108284660