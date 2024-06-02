Tamani Al Yafei Wins Excellence Award In Culture And Sports

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: CEO of the“Hour and Hour” programme Tamani Al Yafei won the Excellence Award in the Cultural and Sports field for 2024 at the third annual Lifestyle Magazine Awards, which was held at the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel.

Tamani was honoured for her efforts and activities and what she provided to the sports and heritage fields in the country, in addition to volunteering to provide many community initiatives, which translated her ambitions into reality and left many imprints on society.

She also came up with the idea of the slogan“Our Identity in Our Heritage,” which included many events and initiatives that had a great societal impact and various segments of society and its institutions interacted with it.

Tamani Al Yafei expressed her happiness with this honour and stressed that it is a positive step that inspires motivation.

She appreciated the Lifestyle Magazine initiative and said that it brings together annually a large list of innovators and bidders in various fields, and works to support creativity and innovation among all segments of society that believe in the importance of change and development.

In addition to encouraging creative initiatives (group or individual) because of their positive societal impact, it also encourages the spirit of competition in various fields.

Al Yafei, through the Hour and Hour programme, presented many initiatives and events that included an educational hour and a sports hour, or a cultural hour and a sports hour, which focus on all segments of society.

Hour and Hour attracted a group of children to train them in the art of recitation, composing poetry, writing stories, and instilling values and national identity in them. They have reached advanced stages of knowledge of local heritage and culture.

Hour and Hour is also interested in theatre, focusing on schoolstudents and how to deliver positive and important messages through theatrical performances.

It has presented several traditional theatrical scenes.

Al Yafei seeks, through Hour and Hour, to integrate education and sports together by holding purposeful programmes and events, in addition to holding foreign trips and workshops, supporting youth initiatives, and participating in the plastic arts throughout the year.

The Hour and Hour programme, through its various initiatives and activities, aims to build a conscious and educated Qatari generation, and one of its goals is to contribute to achieving the Qatar National Vision 2030, as well as achieving sustainable goals with regard to the environment and agriculture.