Waldorf Astoria Lusail, Doha Appoints Alex Willats As General Manager

Doha, Qatar: Waldorf Astoria Lusail, Doha has announced the appointment of Alex Willats as its new General Manager. Alex brings a distinguished background with over twenty years of leadership in luxury hospitality to Qatar's finest destination.

Alex's new role at Waldorf Astoria Lusail, Doha is particularly meaningful to him as he spent over twelve years in Qatar during his formative years, making the country close to his heart and deepening his understanding of the local culture and the country's rich heritage.

His return to Qatar in this prestigious role marks a significant homecoming and adds a personal dimension to his professional commitment.

The new General Manager aims to drive innovation and deliver outstanding hospitality experiences at Waldorf Astoria Lusail, Doha. He shares:“I am delighted to be joining Waldorf Astoria Lusail, Doha, and look forward to making a difference with our guests and staff each day. I hope to build on the property's impressive start as a leading luxury hotel in Qatar.”

Alex has held notable high-profile roles throughout his career, including his position as Deputy General Manager at The Ritz London, where he hosted an event for the late Queen Elizabeth's 80th birthday, attended by then-Prince Charles, now King Charles III.

Additionally, Alex demonstrated his leadership as General Manager at Shangri-La Beijing, where he led the development of innovative award-winning F&B concepts and directed key initiatives. His strategic vision and dedication to excellence have defined his career, making him a respected leader in the industry.