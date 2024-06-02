Yemen's Houthis Launched 2Nd Strike On U.S. Aircraft Carrier In Less Than 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SANAA, Jun 2 (NNN-SABA) – Yemen's Houthis said last night, they had launched fresh on the U.S. aircraft carrier Eisenhower, another U.S. warship and four commercial cargo vessels in the Red Sea and Arabian Sea.

That marked the group's second strike against Eisenhower in less than 24 hours, Houthi military spokesman, Yahya Sarea, said on Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.

There was no immediate comment from the U.S. Navy or the targeted companies.

Sarea announced the first strike on Friday, saying, it was in response to U.S.-Britain joint operations on Thursday night against Houthi positions, which killed 16 people and wounded another 41.

Besides the Eisenhower, Sarea yesterday, also claimed a drone attack on an unnamed U.S. destroyer in the Red Sea, and“a number of operations” targeting commercial vessels accused of violating a Houthi ban on entering Israeli ports. The targeted ships included MAINA, ALORAIQ, and ABLIANI.

Sarea vowed further attacks, until“Israel stops its war and blockade against the Palestinians in Gaza.”– NNN-SABA